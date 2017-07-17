Tufts nurses allowed back to work after lockout

BOSTON (WHDH) - The nurses lockout at Tufts Medical Center came to an end Monday at 7:00 a.m.

The hospital had prevented the nurses from coming to work following their initial 24 hour strike last week.

Nurses picketed for days outside of the medical center.

Tufts security team was outside the hospital hugging and welcoming the nurses back in.

The nurses went on strike last Wednesday after 15 months of negotiations between the hospital and the nursing union broke down.

Hospital brought in temporary workers and locked out the nurses until Monday.

The nurses said they are ready to get back to their patients.

