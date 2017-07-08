Two armed teens rob Quincy convenience store

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy Police are looking for two teens who allgedly robbed a convenience store.

The armed suspects are seen on surveillance entering the store where there were other customers shopping.

Investigators say the suspects help up the clerk at gunpoint and took cash from the register.

Quincy Police ask anyone with information to call their department.

