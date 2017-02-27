Two hospitalized after stabbing in East Boston

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a violent attack in East Boston in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say they are investigating a double stabbing.

The incident happened on Bennington Street. One of the victims suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The second victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at Tufts Medical Center.

There is no word yet on the search for a suspect.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)