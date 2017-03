METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a single-car crash in Methuen.

The incident happened on I-93 Northbound.

The front of the car was heavily damaged in the crash.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the crash, but officials say the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)