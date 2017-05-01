Two men held without bail in fatal shooting of teenager in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were ordered held without bail Monday in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Roxbury.

Mark Phillips, 19, and Robert Silva, 21, are accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Yanuel Viloria.

On April 21, security cameras inside a building at 180 Ruggles Street captured Phillips and Silva shortly before 9:00 p.m. speaking with Viloria, who was seated in the building’s stairwell, Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Craig Iannini said.

Iannini told the court that Phillips was seen holding an object believed to be a firearm just prior to the shooting, which occurred outside the camera’s view.

Phillips and Silva were taken into custody Friday night. They are due back in court on June 16.

