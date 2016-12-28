Two off-duty firefighters save man during Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A pair of off-duty firefighters are being credited with saving a man’s life during Saturday’s Patriots game.

A 61-year-old man suffered a heart attack while in the stands.

The off-duty firefighters were sitting two rows in front of him and ran over to help.

Those firefighters used an external defibrillator until a police officer could perform CPR.

The man recovered and is home resting.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus