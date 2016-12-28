Two off-duty firefighters save man during Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A pair of off-duty firefighters are being credited with saving a man’s life during Saturday’s Patriots game.

A 61-year-old man suffered a heart attack while in the stands.

The off-duty firefighters were sitting two rows in front of him and ran over to help.

Those firefighters used an external defibrillator until a police officer could perform CPR.

The man recovered and is home resting.

