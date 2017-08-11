Two sea turtles, rescued from Cape Cod, to be released into wild

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of sea turtles are headed back into the wild after being rehabilitated at New England Aquarium.

The turtles, Lightning Bolt and Sunny, were rescued on the Cape in December.

Before they go, the pair needed examinations, something biologists say is a crucial step to ensure a healthy life in the wild.

Both animals may be tagged so scientists can track their travels and learn more about them.

The turtles will likely be released sometime in the next few weeks.

