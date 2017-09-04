Two women injured after being struck by van in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Evidence markers covered a street where police say two women were struck by a van Sunday night in Brighton.

Witnesses say three women were crossing Washington Street at a crosswalk with an active walk signal when a van came through, hitting two of the women and dragging them several hundred feet.

One of the victims was reportedly unconscious.

“There were a lot of people trying to help,” said a witness at the scene. “They picked up this broken phone by the sidewalk. It took maybe 30-40 seconds for the first police to arrive.”

While first responders attended to the victims, another crime scene was set up a few blocks down the road as a van with heavy front-end damage was left behind.

Police won’t confirm if they have a suspect but say they do have a person of interest who is being questioned.

