Two young men in Carver caught stealing from several vehicles

CARVER, MA (WHDH) - Carver Police say there were at least four vehicles near Crystal Lake that were broken into early Friday morning.

Authorities say there were several items like phones, sunglasses, purses, and wallets stolen from all of the cars.

Police confirmed none of the vehicles had been locked.

A witness told police they saw two males riding bikes in the area.

The tip allowed police to find the suspects, who are 16 and 19-years-old.

A lot of the missing items were found with the boys and returned to their owners. A cell phone, cash, and sunglasses are still missing.

The suspects are due in court for charges of Breaking and Entering a motor vehicle.

The names of the two male suspects have not been released.

