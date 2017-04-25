Uber driver arraigned in connection with Sept. 2016 sex assault

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - An Uber driver was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger last fall.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Luis Baez, 34, used another name when he picked up the victim in Boston back on Sept. 29, 2016. After picking her up, Baez allegedly drove her to a location that was not her requested destination. Ryan said he then sexually assaulted his passenger.

After the alleged assault, Baez allegedly drove the victim to the Boston College campus in Newton, where she alerted campus police.

Baez was arraigned on three counts of rape Tuesday. He was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail and told to stay away from the Boston College campus. He is due back in court in June.

“What’s been described is a horrible crime and we will continue to fully support law enforcement. Uber blocked this individual’s account as soon as we learned about this last year,” said an Uber spokesperson in a statement.

