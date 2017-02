Wiltshire, England (WHDH) — Six People in England are facing charges after police made a million dollar drug discovery.

Officers found several thousand marijuana plants hidden inside an old nuclear bunker.

Police say it is worth more than a million dollars.

Investigators say the suspects used the bunker to grow and sell the marijuana.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)