UMass-Amherst warning students after two separate cases of meningitis

AMHERST, MA (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts is warning students and faculty following two separate reported cases of bacterial meningitis on the campus.

The university had previously reported a case of a meningococcal disease on Oct. 24. That student is reportedly in stable condition.

According to university officials, a second case of bacterial meningitis was diagnosed over the weekend by a student who lived in the student dorms. That student has also been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The university’s health services department is reaching out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the second student.

According to the university, the level of concern involving the cases is higher because the two students were not in close contact with one another.

The department is currently working with federal and state health officials in the matter.

Health officials say that the first student had a “serogroup” strain of meningitis — serogroup B — that is not typically covered in the required vaccines to attend the university. It is not immediately known which serogroup strain the second student has. As a result, the university recommends that students receive the Serogroup B strain available at the university’s health services department and at several local health care providers.

More information about the university’s cases of the meningococcal disease on campus can be found here.



