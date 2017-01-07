Uncertainty over police role when dealing with drivers using marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - With recreational marijuana use now legal in Massachusetts, there are now questions about what officers can do if they suspect a person of driving while high.

The state supreme court is considering the case of a man who was arrested in Milbury in 2013.

Police said he failed the field sobriety tests.

But his attorneys argue that those tests were designed to detect alcohol consumption, not marijuana use.

It is not know when the state supreme court will issue a ruling in this case.

