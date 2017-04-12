UPS deliveryman puts out fire at Haverhill house

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A UPS worker making deliveries jumped into action to put out a fire at a house in Haverhill.

Paul Pereira said he was making deliveries along Hamilton Avenue when he noticed a table on a house’s front porch was on fire. Pereira ran up the stairs and yelled for the people inside to get out, then he went to work.

Pereira found a house and worked on extinguishing the fire, even after the firefighters arrived on the scene. A neighbor across the street filmed the scene, saying she was so impressed by what Pereira did.

“He saved that house. If it wasn’t for him, that house would be gone,” said Selena Sanchez.

Pereira remained modest about what he did and told 7News he does not think he is a hero.

“I’ve been getting a lot of comments from people calling me a hero and I don’t consider myself a hero but everybody’s saying that, especially the girl, she says I saved her life,” said Pereira.

After the fire was put out, Pereira went back on his route to deliver a few more packages.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)