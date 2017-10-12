US Customs confirms border wall prototypes erected near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — The US Customs and Border Protection department has confirmed that prototypes of a proposed US-Mexico border wall were set up in early October in San Diego.

In footage released on Oct. 10, eight prototypes were erected near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The wall samples were between 18 and 30 feet high.

According to the department, the construction began on Sept. 26. Four of the prototypes were made of concrete, while four others were “alternate or ‘other materials.'”

The prototypes are “designed to deter illegal crossings in the area,” according to the department.

You can see video of the prototypes below:

