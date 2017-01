BOSTON (WHDH) - Chevrolet has fashioned a ride fit for Gotham in a new movie promotion.

The car company unveiled a life-size “Batmobile” car constructed with Lego building blocks.

Chevy said they used more than 340,000 Legos to build the toy car. The impressive structure was made to promote the upcoming Lego Batman movie.

