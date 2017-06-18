NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Legal experts say prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are likely to reshape their case for the second trial.

Prosecutors said minutes after a judge declared the mistrial Saturday that they will retry the 79-year-old actor and comedian.

The jury deliberated over six days without reaching a verdict on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Prosecutors might ask the judge to reconsider his ruling that allowed just one of Cosby’s 60 other accusers to testify. But they may first want to know what issues hung up the jury.

The judge in the trial could soon hear a petition to release juror names.

Cosby and his publicity team emerged triumphant from the courthouse on Saturday. He remains free on $1 million bail.

