WORLAND, Wyo. (WHDH) – A dangerous fire ripped through a recycling center in Wyoming.

Officials say the fire started on a sulfur mound–when sulfur burns it creates a hazardous gas and strong smell.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out safely.

Officials are investigating how the fire started.

