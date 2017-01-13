Netflix warns of e-mail phishing scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Netflix said an unknown person is targeting users’ personal information, including credit card data.

The TV-streaming company is warning customers to look out for an e-mail that tells them to update their membership information by putting in credit card and billing information.

Netflix said they will never ask for personal information in an e-mail.

