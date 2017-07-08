(WHDH) – A 6-month girl in Alaska has become an internet celebrity—courtesy of former President Barack Obama. The picture of little Giselle being held by Obama went viral.

Giselle’s mom, Jolene Jackinsky, snapped the photo at Alaska’s Anchorage International Airport, Monday morning.

She said they ran into the former president as he headed back home from vacation. He walked up to them and asked to hold Giselle—and talked about how quickly kids grow up.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)