OLYMPIA, Wash. (CNN) – A water rescue team in Washington State was in the right place at the right time on Saturday.

The team was doing routine training operations on the Nisqually River when four young adults hit a log ham and were tossed from their raft and thrown into the water.

The team heard calls for help and quickly jumped into action.

“Seconds count when incidents like this come out,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Fox. “Obviously it was a good thing they were so close,” he continued.

The crew says that this is the kind of situation they practice for and they’re happy to put their training to work.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)