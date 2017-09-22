Utility worker struck, injured by falling tree in Easton

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - A utility worker was left trapped Friday morning when a tree fell on top of him in Easton.

Fire officials say the man was working around 8:45 a.m. on Elderberry Road when high winds toppled the tree.

The man was initially trapped but was able free himself before emergency crews could make it to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

