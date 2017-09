WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A van plowed into a 7/11 gas pump in Wareham on Cranberry Highway on Friday.

The incident caused a fire at the pump .

The station’s fire suppression system put out the flames.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to hit the pump.

7News will bring updates.

