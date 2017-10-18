NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – There was an explosive scare on a Northbridge school bus Wednesday when a vape pen sparked a fire in a student’s backpack. Police said the battery was to blame.

Charred remains were the only thing left of a high school student’s backpack after it burst into flames aboard a school bus. The terrifying incident took place on Kelly Road around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday as students were heading to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton.

Northbridge Police say a vape battery exploded inside a student’s backpack which sparked the blaze. Authorities say the bus driver extinguished the blaze with a fire extinguisher and had students evacuate the bus.

A second bus came to pick up the students, a homeowner in the area told 7News.

There were no reported injuries.

