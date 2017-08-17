Vermont gets disaster declaration for summer storm damage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont has received a federal disaster declaration for six counties damaged by severe storms that swept the state between June 29 and July 1.

The public assistance disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency allows communities and public utilities to receive 75 percent reimbursement for expenses from storm response and recovery.

The money can be used for expenses that include debris removal and repairs to public roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

A preliminary damage assessment identified $4.7 million in damage.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, Washington, and Windsor.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the declaration will provide much-needed financial relief for the affected communities.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)