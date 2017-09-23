CROYDON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they charged a Vermont woman with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated after a car crash in which two people were killed.

Police say the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. Friday night on Route 10 in Croydon, New Hampshire. They say the head-on collision killed 20-year-old Michelle Fenimore of Brownington, Vermont, and 18-year-old Nicholas Carpenter of Coventry, Vermont.

Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Kristine Lake of Sharon, Vermont, drifted into the southbound lane before crashing with the car driven by Fenimore, in which Carpenter was a passenger. Lake suffered minor injuries and was later charged.

Police say Lake was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 3. They said they didn’t know if she has retained an attorney.

