ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The man who died in a Christmas Eve fire at an elderly housing complex in Massachusetts has been publicly identified.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office says the victim of the blaze in Abington at about 3 p.m. Sunday was 71-year-old Stanley Simon.

The state fire marshal’s office says Simon was found dead in his third-floor apartment at the Chestnut Glen complex.

Several other residents were taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment. Some residents using walkers, canes or wheelchairs, were taken to another building in the complex until they could return to their own units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

