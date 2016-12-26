Victim recovering after stabbing by Lyft driver in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman was stabbed by a Lyft driver on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan overnight.

The incident happened on Blue Hill Avenue.

Witnesses say the woman was stabbed during an altercation with several people involved. Police are not saying if the woman who was stabbed was a passenger or simply a person who got involved during the altercation.

Police say the argument was over a fare.

The driver, 25-year-old Kiona Thomas of Roslindale, will be charged with assault with intent to murder. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester.

Bystanders helped carry the victim to a nearby fire station because she was in serious need of medical attention and was unable to stand.

The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center, according to BPD. She suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to pull through.

In a statement, Lyft said of the incident:

“We are deeply troubled to hear about this report. We are available to work with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

