Video of pastor playing piano in flooded home strikes chord

A video showing a man in his Houston, Texas, living room playing the piano amid murky, brown floodwaters has capture the internet’s imagination.

Aric Harding posted the video shot by a friend after recording it for his 13-year-old son, to show him that the instrument is still working, even after Harvey inundated their home.

The family had evacuated days earlier, when floodwaters from Harvey started to seep in through the floorboards.

Harding returned Tuesday to retrieve some beloved stuffed animals for his seven children, to offer them some comfort.

His son chuckled at the video and told his dad the piano was badly out of tune.

But they could be getting a new one soon – Harding says they’ve had many offers.

