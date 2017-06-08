Video of woman on phone with unrestrained toddler draws ire

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A video in Maine of a woman driving distractedly and talking on her cellphone while a toddler plays in the passenger seat without a seatbelt has sparked outrage on social media.

WLBZ-TV reports that the video was recorded by another driver in Skowhegan, Maine, Wednesday evening. The woman who recorded the clip reported the incident to Skowhegan police.

Police say they are investigating the report and know the identity of the vehicle owner. No one has been charged.

The video has drawn scores of comments from users on a Skowhegan community page on Facebook. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints, but says residents should refrain from making threats or drawing conclusions about the incident.

