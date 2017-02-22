Video shows Harrison Ford’s plane landing on taxiway

New video shows actor Harrison Ford’s dangerous approach at a California airport.

Ford was flying his plane when he missed the runway and ended up landing on the taxiway.

He came close to hitting an American Airlines plane.

The incident happened on February 13th but the video has just been released.

The FAA says air traffic controllers gave Ford clear instructions to land on the runway and that he repeated the instructions but still somehow ended up on the taxiway.

An investigation could last several weeks.

Watch the video above for more.

