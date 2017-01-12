Video shows Miami Beach hit-and-run victim hit on Christmas Eve

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police have a new clue in a hit-and-run case that put a young man in the hospital.

Surveillance video captured the moment where the driver hit the 24-year-old victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, along Ninth Street and Collins Avenue, back on Dec. 24.

The victim was identified as Abhishek Tulysan, a college student visiting from Boston. He reportedly studies at Babson College in Wellesley.

“It’s an early morning on Christmas Eve,” said Miami Beach Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “The young man is just trying to cross the street. You see him clearly in the video. He’s attempting to cross the street. He’s waiting at the crosswalk, where he should be, when this vehicle swerves, slams into him and leaves the scene. Doesn’t even stop to check and see if he’s OK.”

According to the surveillance footage, several eye-witnesses were on scene at the time of the hit-and-run.

Officials said he suffered multiple broken bones and remains hospitalized at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Police believe the car was a 2013 Chevy Camaro that may be black or navy in color.

The surveillance video may be the critical clue that can help police crack this case.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

