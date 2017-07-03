Video shows waterspout rolling across lake in Maine

(WHDH) — Severe storms rolled through northern New England on Saturday, triggering tornado warnings in some areas, including New Hampshire and Maine.

On Sebago Lake in Cumberland County, a waterspout formed and touched down.

Video shared on Facebook by Amy Diaz shows a large funnel cloud that stretched down to the water.

It’s not clear if the waterspout caused damage.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)