Vigil calls for better safety protections at work

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends of people killed on the job held a vigil outside the State House Tuesday evening, calling for better workplace protections.

Families spoke at the vigil about how their loved one died while at work. Also included at the vigil was an empty table setting to symbolize the person who will not be with them at the holidays.

Attending the vigil was Tom and Peggie Ritzer, the parents of Colleen Ritzer. In October 2013, Ritzer was sexually assaulted and murdered in the bathroom at Danvers High School by one of her students. While they did not speak publicly, the Ritzers did release a statement calling for improved work safety:

“One of our goals is to help improve teacher safety in Massachusetts schools so that another family does not endure the pain we face each day.”

Family spokesperson Chandler Creedon Jr. said the Ritzers are looking for schools to offer mental health services for students and have safe doors that lock.

A bill to improve worker safety standards in Massachusetts is currently working its way through the State House.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)