Vigil held for woman murdered in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Relatives and friends came together Monday night to remember a woman who was murdered in her Lowell apartment.

People gathered at a vigil for 44-year-old Nicole White, who police say was killed by Ross Elliot on Thursday.

Investigators believe one of White’s young children witnessed the murder.

White’s cousin said Monday that the vigil had originally planned to be held on Mother’s Day, but it didn’t seem right to have the vigil on the child’s first Mother’s Day without her mom.

Police searched for Elliot on Thursday and eventually found his body inside the trunk of a car one day later.

