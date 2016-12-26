WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A vigil was held on Monday night to remember a Woburn Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer John Maguire was shot and killed while responding to an armed robbery 6 years ago.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered together to honor the hero.

The gunman who killed him was killed by police, and another man involved is currently serving life in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)