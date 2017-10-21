Wake, funeral services set for 6-year-old Devin Suau

Wake and funeral services were set for 6-year-old Devin Suau, who lost his battle with brain cancer Friday morning.

Devin inspired the #WhyNotDevin, and left an enormous impact on the Boston area. He led the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in March and even became police chief for a day.

Devin’s family has scheduled three separate visitations for Monday. The first will be for friends and kids who want to say goodbye. The second is for Devin’s Army—those that followed his tough battle and the community. The third will be for Devin’s family.

Devin’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday.

