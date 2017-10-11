Wake held for Webster police officer killed in car crash

DUDLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A wake was held in Dudley Wednesday for a Webster police officer, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Officer Michael Lee, 38, was off-duty early Saturday morning when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane on Route 395.

Police officers from around the state came to the wake Wednesday to pay their respects. Lee’s fellow SWAT operators also attended, their armored vehicle draped in black bunting. Falmouth Police Chief Ed Dunne said Lee worked in Falmouth for a short time but still had a big impact on the department and the community.

“Outstanding, kind, would go beyond making sure that he provided them with the best service possible. Really had a kind, kind heart,” said Dunne.

Lee’s funeral will be held Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Webster. He will be laid to rest at Brookfield Cemetery.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)