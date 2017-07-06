Wakefield Police Sergeant able to save the life of his infant niece

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A quick-thinking police officer helped save the life of a family member while on vacation over the weekend.

During a vacation with his sister and her family in Maine on Saturday, Wakefield Sergeant Thomas Flynn used his training to save the life of his infant niece.

Flynn jumped to the rescue as she began to choke and remained calm as he administered aid until emergency responders arrived on scene.

In a statement, Wakefield Police Chief Rick Smith said, “Sgt. Flynn’s actions are indicative of what trained police officers do. We are always on duty and our family, friends and community look to us as leaders in times of need.”

Flynn says his niece has since returned home to her family and is happy and healthy.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)