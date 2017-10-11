Walsh and Jackson face off at mayoral debate in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Councilor Tito Jackson participated in their first debate Wednesday in Roxbury.

Jackson, running against Walsh to become the next mayor of Boston, criticized Walsh on affordable housing, lack of funding for public schools, safer streets and diversity. Jackson said 40 percent of Walsh’s votes came from communities of color and Walsh has not been serving them.

Walsh stood by his record, saying his cabinet is 50 percent people of color and he would like to continue with it. He also defended himself from criticisms of not being transparent, saying the city’s website has a section dedicated to transparency.

Jackson said he feels he is building momentum heading into next month’s election.

“I believe that we have a lot of momentum going into Nov. 7. I believe that we have an opportunity to show people that there’s a real responsibility in Boston to have a city of Boston that works for everybody,” said Jackson.

Walsh and Jackson will meet for a debate one more time before Election Day.

