IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - Students at Ipswich Middle School created a video about their classmate, hoping it will go viral and help raise money for a cure.

Sixth-grader Talia Duff has a rare genetic condition called Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The disease is similar to ALS; Talia requires use of a wheelchair and daily therapy to stabilize her breathing.

Through the Talia Duff Foundation, Talia and her family are hoping to raise $1 million by the end of the year. They are only halfway there, so her classmates and teachers are pitching in to help her.

Click here to donate.

“With just Ipswich we can’t raise $500,000. So with the video, we want to go farther beyond Ipswich and maybe all over the world,” said Talia’s classmate Amelia Morradd.

Students at Ipswich Middle School also created hundreds of jars with cookie mix to sell. All proceeds will go to the Talia Duff Foundation.

