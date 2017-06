WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Watertown firefighters surprised son of fallen firefighter, Joe Toscano, at his high school graduation ceremony.

Patrick Toscano was surprised by colleagues of his dad, who died in March while responding to a house fire.

Joe Toscano was a 21-year veteran of the Watertown Fire Department.

Toscano was also a husband and father of five.

