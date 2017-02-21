Wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers being investigated

Federal authorities are investigating a wave of bomb threats at several Jewish community centers across the country.

A center in Buffalo, New York was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.

All of the threats on Monday were deemed to be hoaxes and no one was hurt.

Some of the other Jewish centers that were targeted were in Tampa, Cleveland, Chicago and Nashville.

And a cemetery in Missouri was vandalized when more then 100 Jewish headstones were toppled over.

The incident came at the same time as the wave of bomb threats.

