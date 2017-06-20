Wax museum to open in Government Center

BOSTON (WHDH) — A new wax museum is getting set to open in Boston’s Government Center.

The Dreamland Wax Museum will be opening in City Hall Plaza later in June. More than 100 statues will be on display in the museum, allowing visitors to come face-to-face with historical figures and celebrities.

Celebrities in the museum include Elvis, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Amy Winehouse. Queen Elizabeth II is also there, along with President Donald Trump.

While the museum does not open until later this month, people are able to look through the windows and see some of the statues for now.

