WBUR journalist suspended pending investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - WBUR journalist Tom Ashbrook has been suspended pending an investigation after the news outlet and Boston University say they received allegations against him.

“Tom will be on leave from his duties at WBUR while an outside organization hired by Boston University examines these allegations,” Boston University and WBUR said in a joint statement.

No details were provided regarding the allegations against Ashbrook.

“We will decide a course of action after getting the results of this investigation,” the statement read.

Ashbrook works as a radio broadcaster. He hosts the nationally syndicated, public radio call-in program “On Point.”

