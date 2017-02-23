Weather system brings record warm temps to New England

BOSTON (AP) — It’s been a record warm winter’s day in parts of southern New England.

Temperatures in Boston reached 67 degrees early Thursday afternoon. That beat the previous record of 65, which was set in 1990.

The mercury also climbed to 66 in Providence, Rhode Island. That is six degrees above the city’s previous high from 1943 and 1990.

The 65 degree midday high at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut was three degrees shy of the record set there 27 years ago.

The National Weather service says the warm spell is expected to stay into the start of the weekend on Saturday, but would be accompanied by the chance of rain.

Normal highs for this time of year in the region are in the low 40s.

