Wedding guests get shocking sight when couple skinny dips at Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people from New Hampshire faced a judge Wednesday after they were charged with disorderly conduct for skinny-dipping at Salisbury Beach while a wedding reception was being held nearby.

Police said Zachary Tomko and Holly O’Neil were found naked at the beach on Saturday afternoon. Police said Tomko and O’Neil were in full view of both people walking on the beach and the wedding reception at the nearby Seaglass Restaurant.

The uninvited couple stripped down next to the reception venue, hit the water and made quite a smash among wedding guests.

“It’s not the middle of the summer, it’s not warm but good for them for braving the cold water,” said Leah Allen, the bride.

Salisbury Police were not laughing, however, the incident cost the pair about $275 in court fines.

7News spoke with Tomko on Wedneday.

“I didn’t know that building was a restaurant. I just thought it was a pier, and I thought, ‘Oh, here’s a spot where we can hide and take our clothes off,’” said Tomko. “Come to find out the cops said, ‘Yup, there’s a restaurant right here and there’s a wedding going on,’ I said, ‘Oh,’” he added.

Allen said it made for a “really interesting wedding day.” 7News shared her message with Tomko.

“I’m glad I made her night, hope it was a special night and glad it gave her a good memory,” said Tomko.

Several people did call police, according to court records.

