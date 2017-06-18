BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested three New Hampshire teenagers for assaulting the well-known Boston street musician, Keytar Bear.

Police say the teens are being charged with assaulting the musician near Faneuil Hall on Saturday night.

Officials say the teenagers allegedly ripped Keytar Bear’s mask off and attacked him while yelling racial slurs.

Boston Police’s Civil Rights Unit is investigating the assault.

