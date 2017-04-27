Wellesley H.S. assistant track coach faces child porn charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Wellesley High School assistant track coach was charged with child pornography.

Walter Johnson, 69, was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography. Officials said an investigation into child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user led to Johnson. Federal agents executed a search warrant on his house in Framingham.

Johnson allegedly admitted to sending and receiving child pornography with people he met on Craigslist.

In addition to being a coach at Wellesley High School, Johnson also used to coach track at Harvard University.

In a statement, the Wellesley School District said they fired Johnson once they were informed of his arrest.

