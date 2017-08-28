West Bridgewater woman bludgeoned to death with fireplace log, police say

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in the town of West Bridgewater have launched a homicide investigation after an elderly woman was bludgeoned to death in her home on Sunday night.

Authorities say officers responded around 6 p.m. to 93 Columbus Avenue after receiving information that a 72-year-old woman had been murdered. They say officers found her with “obvious sign of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The street was blocked off for several hours overnight as investigators worked at the scene. After detectives searched the home, warrants were issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Danny J. Lopes, Jr.

Lopes was arrested early Monday in North Providence, according to authorities. He is being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice. Investigators believe Lopes used a fireplace log to bludgeon the woman’s head, authorities said at a press conference late Monday morning.

They say the victim was a longtime girlfriend of his his father. The victim’s name has not been released.

The state medical examiner’s office, State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating, along with local detectives.

Residents in the neighborhood say they are shocked and concerned by the developments.

No additional details were immediately available.

DA says 34 y.o. Danny Lopes beat the victim with a log. The 72 y.o. victim was the longtime gf of his late father. pic.twitter.com/zw2s4W6Kvt — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 28, 2017

